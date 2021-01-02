Mumbai Stand-Up Comic Arrested For ‘Insulting’ HM Shah, Hindu Gods
Among other charges, the comedian was arrested along with four others for offending religious sentiments.
Munawar Faruqui was arrested on Friday, along with four event organisers, for allegedly “insulting” Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu deities. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A Mumbai-based standup comedian, Munawar Faruqui, was arrested on Thursday, 31 December, along with four event organisers, for allegedly “insulting” Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu deities.
According to NDTV, the case was filed on a complaint by Eklavya Gaur, son of a BJP MLA and convenor of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan.
The report quoted Gaur as saying, “Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender, who in the past has often denigrated Hindu gods-goddesses at his shows. When we came to know about the event... we too bought tickets. Those performing there even made derisive references about Union Home Minister Amit Shah and dragged his name in the Godhra carnage.”