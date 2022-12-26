‘Vir Das: Landing’ Review: A Comedian Willing to Learn & Willing to School

Like his previous works, Das continues to comment on the idea of India and Indian identity. He also continues to walk the line between punching up and punching down, reminiscent of Daniel Sloss and his schtick of discussing what is ‘offensive’ and to whom. Ironically, some of Das’ jokes exhibit a lack of nuance about the topics he’s discussing.

Das, who was called out for transphobic jokes in a separate set, seems like he has learned from his errors. He might not be a Mae Martin or a Hannah Gadsby — both comedians who possess a unique and sensitive understanding of topics like gender and sexuality — but Das has at least positioned himself as an artiste who is willing to unlearn and evolve.