Comedian Neville Shah Criticised for Casteist Comments

He apologized for "unintentionally" hurting sentiments and added, "I truly apologize for my thoughtless remark on quote admissions. Certainly there is a lot more that I have to educate myself with, and I will continue to do so."

The apology also triggered disapproval. Many expressed their condolences for his personal loss but added that it doesn't absolve him of blame. One user wrote, "I still do not understand how a personal loss translates to casteist comments.. and i really do not care to look at responses from savarna lot who think 'joke is a joke'."

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was booked under the SC and ST Act for using a casteist slur in her video. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also called out for his casteist comments during a live video.