Decoding the Amma-Chinnamma Factor in Tamil Nadu Polls 2021

In a classic twist in the plot of Tamil Nadu elections this year, on 3 March, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s closest aide Sasikala announced that she has decided to "step aside" from politics. She appealed to Jayalalithaa's followers to support the All Indian Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK.



The move has come as a jolt to her nephew TTV Dhinakaran and a boost to the AIADMK.

Why is Sasikala’s exit important in Tamil politics?



The Quint explains what the Amma-Chinnamma factor is all about.