No Funds, No Workers: Coimbatore MSMEs Demand Help From TN Parties

While the sector has been facing huge losses, all political parties have canvassed for support in Coimbatore promising development.



During his visit to Coimbatore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how the MSME sector is crucial for building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ He assured that the Centre will work in unison with the state government to offer incentives and schemes to help improve the MSME sector. He pointed out that emergency credit guarantee scheme, the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May to mitigate the distress caused by the lockdown due to COVID-19.



But data shows that there have been only 50 lakh beneficiaries of the seven crore units in the country.



Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami unveiled the state MSME policy 2021, assuring two lakh crore worth investment and jobs for 20 lakh people. Industrialists said, while investment is a welcome move, this scheme doesn’t benefit those who are already facing severe losses in the business.



Congress’ Rahul Gandhi met with MSME workers and owners and even took up their plight in the Parliament. Several leaders of DMK met with the MSME owners and promised to set up an MSME welfare board.



“More than 50,000 MSMEs were shut down even before COVID in Tamil Nadu.

Now the numbers must be more. Government has to reach out to MSMEs and small scale industries because these are labour-intensive industries and we can generate a lot of employment. A lot of industries are dependent on this as well,” DMK MP Kanimozhi told The Quint.