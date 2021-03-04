Exclusive: BJP Wants Dhinakaran To Join AIADMK Before TN Polls

The senior leader of the BJP said that while the BJP respects TTV Dhinakaran’s decision to contest elections as the leader of the AMMK, it will be ideal “if a united AIADMK came into being”.

The leader implied that if AMMK contests separately it will be “a drawback for the alliance”. Indicating a possible alliance in the future, the leader said, “To form a government in Tamil Nadu, it is better if these factions came together. Otherwise there will be damage to the alliance”.

TTV Dhinakaran was a former MP of AIADMK and hence the reference to ‘factions’.

Meanwhile, sources in AIADMK felt that the party is under pressure to consider AMMK as an ally even though they do not want to. Incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and former CM O Panneerselvam had both opposed any alliance with Sasikala or Dhinakaran. “AIADMK is facing pressure to reconsider their stand on Dhinakaran. Now Sasikala has met them halfway,” a political leader in the know of alliance talks, said.