Did BJP Force Sasikala To Choose Between Money and Power?

According to politicians in Tamil Nadu, Sasikala’s decision could be the result of a deal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forged between the AIADMK and the AMMK, at a cost.

The BJP is in an alliance with the AIADMK. Before Sasikala quit politics, the AIADMK alliance was considering the prospects of the AMMK splitting the votes of Jayalalithaa loyalists. Sasikala was a close aide of the former chief minister and AIADMK supremo who died in 2016.

Though Sasikala became the AIADMK general secretary following Jayalalithaa’s death, she was soon sacked. She founded the AMMK with Dhinakaran in 2017, right before she was arrested and sentenced in the disproportionate assets case.