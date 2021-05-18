Baba Ramdev, Don’t Mock Those Gasping for Oxygen, Show Compassion

In a recent video that went viral on social media, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was heard making fun of those gasping for breath and desperately looking for oxygen support. In the video, Baba Ramdev is seen mocking and belittling the thousands of victims of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, who are battling for their life in ICUs, on ventilators, on oxygen support, and those who lost their battle against the virus.

"People are looking for cylinders outside while God has given you two cylinders right here inside you," he said while referring to one's lungs. "Use them, fool!" he added.