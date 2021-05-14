Baba Ramdev, Oxygen Shortage Is Killing Thousands, Don’t Mock Them

“This (oxygen mask) is very important for a dying patient. Without this, a patient is desperate. But… there's no oxygen flowing through it."

These were actor Rahul Vohra’s last words in a hospital, just before he died… Kya kehte aap Rahul Vohra ko Baba Ramdev? What would you tell Rahul, who could barely breathe in that ICU – chalo Rahul, use your own oxygen cylinders? Kya kehte aap Rahul Vohra se? Kya aap use daant-te, ke woh marte marte negativity kyon faila raha tha?

"I am making this video with a lot of difficulties. Please don’t take Corona lightly. I really can't speak, but I want to convey my message to all."

This is what Dr Dimple Arora said in a video recorded days before she passed away due to COVID. Kya Dr Dimple Arora ka bhi mazaak udaate Ramdev ji? She was seven-month pregnant when COVID killed her. Was Dr Dimple also spreading negativity in the video recorded just days before she died?

This is what Baba Ramdev was recently heard saying, mocking those gasping for oxygen, due to COVID:

"God has given us free oxygen; why don't we breathe that? God has filled the atmosphere with oxygen; how is there a shortage? Fools are looking for oxygen cylinders. Just breathe the free oxygen. Be courageous. Instead, people are dying, complaining of shortage of beds, oxygen, medicines, crematoriums – spreading only negativity.”