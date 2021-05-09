Instagram Deletes Kangana's Post Calling COVID 'Small Time Flu'

Actor Kangana Ranaut tested positive for COVID19 yesterday and made the announcement on her Instagram account. She wrote that she was feeling tired since the past few days, and upon being tested, she found out that she had contracted the virus.

She also mentioned that she had quarantined herself and that COVID19 is nothing but 'a small time flu that got too much press and now psyching few people'.

She added that if you are scared, the virus will scare you more. Considering how the post was insensitive and scientifically inaccurate, Instagram took it down a few hours later.

Check out the now deleted post here: