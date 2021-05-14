How Baba Ramdev Has Continued to Mock India's COVID-19 Crisis

India might be hanging by a thin thread when it comes to COVID-19, but there are some people who can still manage to make a joke out of such severe situations.

Enter Baba Ramdev, who has used misinformation, mockery, and insensitivity to downplay our COVID-19 crisis that is anything but a laughing matter.

At a recent event telecasted by Aastha channel, Baba is seen talking to a crowd about India's oxygen shortage. He is heard saying, "People are looking for cylinders outside while God has given you two cylinders right here inside you," he said while referring to one's lungs. "Use them, fool!" he added.

He continued this by saying, "Two cylinders are here (pointing to his lungs), the two doctors are your legs, and two nurses are right here (pointing to his hands)."

However, this isn't the firs time that something like this has happened. Earlier last year, in April, he claimed that snorting mustard oil will destroy COVID-19. He also suggested self-diagnosis methods which were all later refuted by verified sources.

In June 2020, he followed this by launching Coronil, a 100% cure for COVID-19, which was also later proved to be misleading.

This, along with his recent lack of empathy for India's COVID-19 struggle has enraged users online who have called him out multiple times.

With wildly inaccurate claims such as these, it would be safe to say that Baba's advice might actually end up doing more harm to your health, but especially to your common sense.

