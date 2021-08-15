Struggle, Sweat, Success: Tribute to Our Tokyo Olympics Champions

Tribute to Olympic Champions.
India signed off the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with seven medals – One gold (in javelin throw), two silver (in weightlifting and wrestling), and four bronze medals (in badminton, boxing, wrestling, and hockey). This was India's best medal haul at the Olympics, till date.
The Quint pays a tribute to the medal winners at Tokyo.
Son of a farmer from Haryana's Khandra village, Neeraj Chopra is a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.
In 2018, he broke the national record in javelin throw, with a throw of 87.43m. Three years later, he broke his own record with a throw of 88.07m.
When Mirabai was 12, she wanted to enrol herself in archery, but got hooked to weightlifting instead. And then, there was no looking back...
She travelled almost 20 km daily from her home in Manipur's Mongkok Kakching village to state capital Imphal for training, for several years.
Like many little boys from Haryana, Ravi Dahiya was hooked to wrestling at a very young age. When he was only six, he started training in a local akhara in Haryana's Nahri village. His father, a farmer, would travel over 28 km daily to deliver home-cooked meals, milk, and butter to Dahiya.
Born to athletes, PV Sindhu started training for badminton from a young age. She would travel 120 km daily for training.
Her coach Pullela Gopichand took away her phone for three months before the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver.
Despite financial struggles, Lovlina Borgohain's parents supported her boxing career throughout. Lovlina started as a kickboxer, but switched to boxing in 2012, when SAI coach Padam Chand Boro spotted her during trials. And then there was no looking back...(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bajrang Punia is a three-time World Championship medallist in wrestling. And a seven-time Asian Championship medallist. Gold medallist in Asian and Commonwealth Games, Punia was ranked number one in the 65-kg category.
The men in blue beat Germany 5-4 in Tokyo, to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. India have won eight gold medals – six consecutive, and one silver in the Olympics.
This was India's third hockey bronze medal in the Olympics.
