PV Sindhu. That's The Headline.

She is only 26, a legend of Indian sport even as she continues to relentlessly add pages into an already epic story of greatness. Since breaking through as a teenager, PV Sindhu has consistently saved her best for big stages of her sport. And delivered, with relentless certainty.

We haven’t seen anything like it in Indian sport. On Sunday, she mined a bronze, her second medal in the Olympics, to add another celebrated chapter to her grand legacy.

Sindhu is now the only Indian woman to medal twice at the Olympics. Add the five pieces of metal she has won at the World Championships and you have a career that is truly unparalleled in Indian sport, independent of gender.