COVID, Ailing Mother, Broken Friendships: Lovlina's Rough Road to Tokyo

Lovlina Borgohain comes across as someone who strives to take control of her own destiny. How else could she have translated immense self-belief into accomplishing something that only two other Indian boxers have done before?

An Olympic medal, with the prospect of being the first finalist looming on the horizon, is reward for acting and playing as if it were impossible to fail.

Indeed, a couple of things have stood out in her Olympic Games campaign so far. Her opening bout, against Germany’s Nadine Apetz, was part nervousness and part business. But the quarter-final against Nien Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei), who had beaten her twice in 2019, was all about intelligence and situational awareness – efficient and effective.