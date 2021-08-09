From Panipat to Olympic Podium: Neeraj Chopra's Journey to Gold

Right after the javelin left his hand in his second attempt, Neeraj Chopra knew he had thrown a big one, as he raised his arms in triumph while the spear was still in the air.

After 121 years, independent India has finally secured an Olympic gold medal in track and field. Chopra, 23, is the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra won it at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Chopra was regarded as one of India’s best medal prospects at the Olympics and his very first throw indicated exactly that. Chopra was in the lead at 87.03 meters, which confidently placed him on top of the leaderboard from Round 1.

No other athlete in the event came even close to his mark. His gold winning throw of 87.58 meters was nearly a meter ahead of the runner up.