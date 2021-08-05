Indian Men's Hockey Rediscovers Its Blossom

The national sport may have not to found its brightest notes yet, but the rousing hymns of Manpreet’s team at the Oi Seaside Park have captured a billion hearts, whose dedication to the sport, has only been exceeded by the men on the pitch. They fought like warriors, often throwing their bodies on the line as they held their lines in the face of a rampant German team. The Indians came from behind twice, from 0-1 and 1-3 as they upended the four-time Olympic Champions with an emphatic effort in the second and third quarters of a memorable match.

Our hockey found its voice in the imaginative leadership of Manpreet Singh, the bold advances of Simranjeet Singh, the emphatic brilliance of Rupinder Pal Singh and the slick skills of Harmanpreet Singh. The magic of Hardik Singh will remain part of this lore that shall be recounted many times under a full bright moon in the coffee estates of Coorg, the winding mountains in the East and the lush green fields of Punjab. This is an Indian team that draws its inspiration and skills from many corners of an irrepressible peninsula.

The North Star of this team though is PR Sreejesh, whose towering presence on the goal line has been vital to the fortunes of this team. He elevated his craft with an eagle eye, a nimble body and a mind that marshalled our defences to a higher state of existence. Bold and brilliant.