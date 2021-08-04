Ravi Kumar Dahiya, an Unlikely Hero Emerges From Tokyo

The 23-year-old grappler from a humble family of subsistence farmers is shy and gentle off the mat. But put him in the grime of an akhada, and he tends to find a way to tame the lion, even when she has torn out some flesh and muscle from his chiselled body. Ravi wasn’t going to shy away from expressing his full repertoire of skills on the glistening mat of an Olympic arena.

Even as a precocious teenager, Ravi showed tremendous grit and determination. He overcame a dominant Zanabazar Zandanbud of Mongolia, winning by VP01, after being down 0-8 halfway through the semi-final contest in the 2015 Junior World Championships.

It has been characteristic of Ravi’s approach on the mat, groomed by Satpal Singh and Virender Singh, at the Chhatarsal Stadium in Delhi. The Sonipat wrestler presses his opponents to the last seconds on the clock.

It isn’t over so long as he can stand on the mat.

At the Makuhari Messe in the Chiba prefecture, the clock was winding down, as seemingly precious seconds rolled off the clock. It was like watching a notoriously leaky tap bleed water, leaving Indian wrestling fans clutching at straws with a desperate hope.

Not Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Not even after Sanayev had managed to lock his ankles into one of the most dreaded locks in freestyle wrestling. In a mad frenzy of rolling action, the 30-year-old made the most of it collecting eight points in a twenty second spell that threatened to wipe Ravi off the mat.