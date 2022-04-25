Jahangirpuri: Post Violence and Demolitions, Residents Hold 'Tiranga Yatra'

The yatra came days after an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of 20 April, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting.

The apex court had ordered the maintenance of the status quo as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, effectively staying the drive till the court can take up the matter.

The gate of a mosque in the violence-hit district was demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday. Tin roofs and alleged encroachments outside shops attached to the mosque were also demolished.