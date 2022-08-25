How Noida's Supertech Towers Will Be Reduced to Dust in 9 Seconds!

The one-of-a-kind demolition will bring down the two towers for violating regulations over the distance between the two buildings.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Editor and Animation: Rahul Sanpui
Nine seconds is all it takes to reduce India's tallest twin towers to rubble on 28 August 2022. A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material implodes Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.
How will the implosion take place? What are the preparations?
At least 350 workers and 10 engineers are involved in the demolition, and steel plates have been placed to shield gas pipelines.
Doors, windows, and utility pipes have been removed and 9,642 cavities have been drilled inside the columns and walls of the two towers, which hold 3,700 kg of explosives.
The demolition will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km.
To prevent the debris and splinters from scattering, layers of wire mesh have been used to cover the structure.
In addition to preventing the debris from scattering, trenches have also been dug up to contain rubble spills.
The exclusion zone also includes a patch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where vehicular traffic would remain halted from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on 28 August.
While all residents of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – would be evacuated, an exclusion zone has been marked around the twin towers, where no person, vehicle, or animal would be allowed during the demolition process.
Drones will not be allowed to fly in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers.
These measures will also protect the nearby buildings from any damage.
On 28 August, a 10-km no-fly zone will be declared above the twin towers. A countdown siren will be sounded thrice, and once the charges are triggered from bottom to top, the 30+ floors of both towers will collapse inwards simultaneously, causing an implosion.
Gone… in just 9 seconds!