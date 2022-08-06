Supertech Demolition: What Are the Guidelines for Neighbours & Commuters?
The Supertech twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be demolished using explosives on August 21.
The Supertech twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, are scheduled to be demolished using explosives on 21 August, a week before the Supreme Court deadline of 28 August.
The 40-storey towers are to be brought down by implosion by Edifice Engineering, which will bear the insurance cost worth Rs 100 crore in case of any damages that occur due to the demolition.
For the residents in the neighbouring apartments – ATS Village and Emerald Court – specific guidelines have been released to ensure safety.
What are these guidelines? Will there be any traffic restrictions? What steps have been taken to ensure a safe demolition? The Quint breaks it down.
Who should vacate homes? When?
The residents within 250 meters of the Supertech towers have been asked to vacate their homes and offices for a few hours.
Uttkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice Engineering, said, "We have created a radius of 250 metres, where no living being will be allowed to stay for half the day."
Additionally, the Residents’ Welfare Associations of nearby residential colonies have recommended:
Leaving the premises on the morning of the demolition
Securing windows in case the dust or other particles are spread
Switching off the gas pipeline and electricity mains
What steps have been taken to ensure safety of the surroundings?
One of the major concerns during building demolitions, especially in densely populated areas, is the flyaway debris, dust, and particulate matter.
Usually, this risk is mitigated through protective layers around the structure and by evacuating people from the vicinity.
Mehta told the newspaper, “Each and every column that will be blasted is being covered in four layers of wire mesh and four layers of geotextile cloth – a special cloth that is elastic in nature and allows the debris to be contained right at the source.”
Additionally, every floor will be “closed” by perimeter curtains – a geotextile cloth of different thicknesses – in order to contain the debris that escapes the first few layers of protection. A fourth layer of safety will be added by covering the surrounding buildings with geotextile cloth.
Is there a threat due to vibrations during demolition?
According to a Vibration Prediction Report submitted by Edifice to Noida Authority, the maximum vibration caused due to the demolition is expected to be 34 mm per second.
However, to restrict the vibrations from the blast and the fall from rippling across the surrounding structures, Edifice has reportedly created impact cushions in the basement of the towers and trenches are being dug around to arrest them.
Which roads will be closed and for how long?
While there is no immediate impact to the roads nearby, precautions have been taken to avoid any accidents and to avoid crowds that may gather on the demolition day.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad said, “The road opposite Supertech Twin Towers-93 ATS Road will be shut down within the next two days and will be shut until the day of the demolition. Additionally, on the demolition date, the two ends of Noida-Greater Noida expressway will be shut for 15 minutes before the demolition and 15 minutes after until the dust and debris settle down.”
(With inputs from Business Standard and Indian Express)
