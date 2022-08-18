Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Evacuation Plan Finalised

Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will have to vacate homes by 7 am on 28 August, according to the evacuation plan that was finalised Thursday for the demolition of twin towers in Noida.

The residents could return home only after 4 pm when safety clearance would be given by demolition firm Edifice Engineering, the plan stated.

"While residents will have to vacate homes by 7 am, security guards and officials can stay inside the premises till noon but they will also have to vacate premises at 12 noon," according to the evacuation plan.

The plan was finalised in a meeting held at the Noida Authority office here on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the residents' groups of the two adjoining societies, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, local police, fire department, among others.