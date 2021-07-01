Doctors Day 2021 | COVID And Apathy: Medics Fighting Two Battles

Video Editors: Vivek Gupta, Sandeep Suman

Doctors and medical staff have been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In India, around 800 doctors have lost their lives in the second wave alone. But despite serving people with selflessness, medical professionals are regularly assaulted and abused in the country. Many of them work with job insecurities, and practise amid tragic conditions.

Vulnerable to Physical Violence

Reports of doctors being beaten up by kin of patients have become increasingly common in India. On 1 June, Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, posted at a COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Udali in Assam’s Hojai district, was brutally beaten and thrashed by utensils and brooms by a mob that included the family members of a deceased patient. An on-duty woman doctor was assaulted by the relative of a COVID patient in Ballari, Karnataka on 23 May. There are countless similar incidents from across the country.

Besides being under constant fear of being attacked by the kin of patients, doctors have been assaulted by police too.

Harassed And Abused By Politicians

Adding insult to the grievances of doctors is abusive behaviour of several politicians, who put additional pressure on the medics. A local Congress councillor abused and threatened to beat up a doctor at Jagdalpur's COVID Care Centre on 2 June. Similarly, during the peak of the pandemic, on 21 April, Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi reportedly misbehaved with healthcare staff of civic-run Bhagwati Hospital in Mumbai. There have been several such incidents.