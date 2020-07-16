On-Contract Doctors in Karnataka’s Rural PHCs Demand Job Security

Over 500 contract doctors working across rural Karnataka in primary health centres, government quarantine units and COVID hospitals have threatened mass resignations if not made permanent.

In the first week of July, the government had increased the salary of contract doctors from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000, however reportedly urging them at the same time to drop their demand for regularisation.

The medical officers claim that until 2017, contract doctors had been regularly absorbed into the workforce by the state government, however, this process had halted.

While members of the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association have been assured by authorities that they would be recruited via the Direct Recruitment Process (DRP) by awarding them an additional 2.5% for every six months served, the doctors are not convinced.

“They have only hiked our salaries. They have said in the same order that doctors should not come forward with a demand for regularisation. This has frightened and demotivated us even more. They government should support and help us to work more, but they are not doing that,” Dr Naveen Kumar PR, medical officer from Tumakuru.