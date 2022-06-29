CAA Protests and Delhi Riots: Finding the Unknown Faces Jailed Under UAPA

On 12 December 2019, the president of India gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill and it became the Citizenship Amendment Act, i.e. CAA. On one hand, it was said that with this law, the rule of citizenship has been made easier for non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan. The law was meant to expedite citizenship process for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing alleged persecution in India's neighbouring countries.

On the other hand, lakhs of people started taking to the streets in protest against this law in India, as many feared that the law, coupled with National Register of Citizens (NRC), was meant to strip Muslims of their citizenship. Protest against the discriminatory nature of the new citizenship law spread across the country.