Court Slaps Sedition, UAPA Charges Against Sharjeel Imam Over Anti-CAA Speech

A Delhi court on Monday, 24 January, framed fresh charges, including sedition and the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), against Sharjeel Imam in relation to his alleged role in making inflammatory speeches at Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.

The alleged speech was made against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat slapped Imam with charges under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 13 (UAPA), LiveLaw reported.

Last month, a Delhi court had granted bail to the JNU scholar and activist in a 2019 violence case registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station.

