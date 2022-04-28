Fact-Check: Video From Anti-CAA Protest in West Bengal Shared With a False Claim

The claim states that Muslims in West Bengal destroyed the railway station as the train's horn disturbed their prayer.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a mob vandalising a railway station in West Bengal is being shared on social media with a claim that the group went violent because a train horn allegedly disturbed their prayers.
However, we found out that the video dates back to 2019's anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest and is from the Naopara Mahishasura railway station in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
CLAIM
One of the captions of the viral video said, "Mahishashur raillway station in Murshidabad, Bengal being destroyed. Reason: The sound of the train whistle is disturbing their Namaaz. We can see the future of India. #BengalModel (sic)."
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
In the 1:49 minute-long video, we can see the location's name as 'Naopara Mahishasur' written on a wall. The station comes under Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Naopara Mahishasur railway station's name can be seenin the video.
We then fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using InVID Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. This led us to a Facebook post from 2019 which carried similar videos from different angles.
This old post included multiple videos showing vandalisation at Naopara Mahishasura railway station and mentioned the reason of the violence to be anti-CAB protests.
On comparing the 2019 video with the viral video, we can notice the same man in a blue shirt vandalising the railway station.
Same person can be noticed in the viral video and the 2019 videos.
We performed a keyword search using 'Naopara Mahishasura railway station anti-CAA protest' in Bengali and found an article from Bartaman Patrika dated 15 December 2019.
The article talks about the anti-CAA protests in West Bengal.
During the anti-CAA protests in West Bengal in December 2019, railway properties were hit the hardest and almost 650 trains were cancelled.
Evidently, the video showing people vandalising the railway station is not related to the claims that the Muslims got agitated when the train horn disturbed their namaz as the video dates back to 2019's anti-CAA protests in West Bengal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)