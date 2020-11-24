Tamil Nadu Braces for Cyclone Nivar, Heavy Rain Expected


Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening in Mahabalipuram-Karaikal coast.
Smitha TK
Cyclone Nivar caused heavy rainfall in Puducherry and coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and is expected to continue to play havoc for the next three days. | (Photo Courtesy: Smitha TK/@smitha_tk)
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Producer: Smitha TK

Cyclone Nivar brought heavy rainfall in Puducherry and the coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 24 November, and is expected to wreak havoc over the next three days.

A deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm earlier in the day. Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall in the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Wednesday evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a public holiday on Wednesday and instructed people to stay indoors.

Following the IMD warning about the possible impact of the cyclone in Puducherry, posing grave danger to life, health and safety of the public, the state government has imposed Section 144.

Several low-lying areas like Mambalam, Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, Velachery in Chennai reported inundation and uprooted trees since Tuesday morning.

Corporation workers have been attending to calls on an immediate basis.

Several key roads in Chennai are already waterlogged. Shot in Nandanam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all possible support from the Centre as coastal Tamil Nadu braces for the impact of Cyclone Nivar.

Here is Chennai’s Taluk wise data of rainfall received in last 24 hours, till 6 AM. 465.40 mm of rainfall was recorded overall in Chennai.
Published: 24 Nov 2020,07:40 PM IST
