Tamil Nadu Braces for Cyclone Nivar, Heavy Rain Expected

Smitha TK

Cyclone Nivar caused heavy rainfall in Puducherry and coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and is expected to continue to play havoc for the next three days. | (Photo Courtesy: Smitha TK/@smitha_tk)

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening in Mahabalipuram-Karaikal coast.