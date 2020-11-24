Assure Full Support to TN & Puducherry Amid Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi

Nine people have died across the state in the recent spell of heavy rain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, 24 November, that the Centre will extend full support and assistance to Nivar cyclone-affected states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The PM has also spoken to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Five cities, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam have been affected by torrential rains and floods. Nine people have died across the state in the recent spell of heavy rain, reported PTI.

PM Narendra Modi extends support to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a “deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm – NIVAR – over south-west Bay of Bengal” and this storm Nivar will likely cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by Wednesday evening.

According to news agency ANI, rainfall in both states is expected to start from Tuesday, and will go on till Thursday, 25 November. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at the north coastal and delta districts and the IMD has issued a Yellow Message warning.

The north-east monsoon, which set in on 27 October, has been active over Tamil Nadu, with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts receiving heavy rains since last week. Meanwhile, the regional weather office forecast more rains in southern Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal in Puducherry, and further forecast occasional rain spells in Chennai, reported PTI. S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told PTI that very heavy rains were likely in the next 24 hours in south Tamil Nadu, Cauvery delta districts and Karaikal.