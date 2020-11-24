Cyclone Nivar: Sec 144 to Be Imposed in Puducherry from Tonight

Following the IMD warning about the possible impact of Nivar cyclone in Puducherry, posing grave danger to life, health and safety of the public, the government has imposed Section 144.
The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to make a landfall in the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Wednesday evening. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rain between 23-26 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all possible support from the Centre as coastal Tamil Nadu braces for heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into Cyclone Nivar.
Indian Coast Guard has prepared four OPVS (Sujay, Shaunak, Shaurya and Shaunak) deployed at sea for any disaster relief and to provide assistance to fishermen and merchant ships at sea.
Two helicopters are on standby for immediate launch post landfall for rescue and relief related work, three Dornier aircrafts on standby at Visakhapatnam for launch post landfall for surveillance, damage assessment and relief.
15 disaster relief teams are ready for assisting state and district administrations, continuous liaison is being maintained with Department of Fisheries for ensuring safety of all fishing boats and fishermen. Port authorities have been advised to ensure safety of ships at anchorage.
The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry naval area has carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone Nivar. As part of the preparedness, five flood relief teams and one diving team is ready for deployment at Chennai. One flood relief team each is also standby at naval detachment at Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and Air Station INS Parundu.
One ship, INS Jyoti has been deployed from Visakhapatnam, with hard bricks and diving teams to render assistance as required along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.
The Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Mahabalipuram-Karaikal coast by Wednesday evening. At the time of crossing, the wind speeds will be at 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The influence of the heavy rainfall is expected to continue till 27 November.
Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Mayiladurai, Kallakurichi, Perambaluru, Thiruvallur, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai and in districts adjoining them.
The Institute of Charted Accountants of India has rescheduled exams for Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tiruvallur, Villupuram and Puducherry from 24 and 25 November.
The Intermediate and IPC examination will now be held on 9 December and the Final (Old and New) examination will be held on 11 December. Admit cards will be reissued.
The schedule of examinations for all other cities shall remain unchanged.
The presence and movement of one or more persons in public spaces in Puducherry is prohibited and closure of all shops and establishments from 9 pm on 24 November to 6 am on 26 November has been ordered and is subject to further revision.
The Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with the revenue minister, chief secretary, collector and other senior officers regarding the preparedness for the Nivar cyclone likely to cross the Puducherry coast on 25 November late evening and 26 November early morning.
In view of the developing situation, the Southern Railway has fully or partially cancelled several trains as follows:
1. Train No. 06865/06866 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur – Chennai Egmore Special is fully cancelled on 24th and 25th November, 2020
2. Train No. 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Special is fully cancelled on 25th November, 2020
3. Train No. 06232 Mysuru – Mayiladuturai Special is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuturai on 25th November, 2020
4. Train No. 06188 Ernakulam – Karaikal Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Karaikal on 25th November, 2020
5. Train No. 02898 Bhubaneswar – Puducherry special partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Puducherry on 25th November, 2020
6. Train No.06231 Mayiladuturai – Mysuru Special is partially cancelled between Mayiladuturai and Tiruchchirappalli on 25th November, 2020
7. Train No. 06187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Special partially cancelled between Karaikal and Tiruchchirappalli on 25th November, 2020
8. Train No. 02084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuturai Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuturai on 25th November, 2020
9. Train No. 02083 Mayiladuturai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Mayiladuturai and Tiruchchirappalli on 25th November, 2020
10. Train No. 02897 Puducherry – Bhubaneswar Special partially cancelled between Puducherry and Chenni Egmore on 25th November, 2020
11. Train No.02868 Puducherry – Howrah Superfast Special partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villuppuram on 25th November, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured complete support from the centre. “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas,” he tweeted.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a meeting on Monday to take stock of the preventive measures in place and requested the public to avoid venturing out of their homes unless it is essential to do so.
Officials of the local administrations, municipalities, revenue, fire, public works, highways, electricity and health have been instructed to be ready with adequate lighting equipment, JCBs, lorries, tree-removal equipment, sandbags and electric poles, to take care of any untoward incidents.
IPS officers have been deputed to monitor and supervise the rescue and relief-related works in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu.
Dr AK Viswanathan IPS, ADG of Police, Operations, Chennai will supervise the rescue works and the functioning of Flood Control Room in Chennai.
The RMC Chennai has predicted moderate rains along with thunder at Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Karaikal on Monday. On Tuesday, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall and Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Trichy, Pudukottai and Puducherry will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Vellore, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai and Kalakurichi are predicted to receive heavy rain, while the remaining districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall.
On Wednesday, when the cyclone is expected to make a landfall, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kalakurichi, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive extremely heavy rainfall. Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Trichy, Karur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm while Erode, Namakal, Pudukottai and Salem will receive mild showers.
The rainfall is expected to continue at parts of Tamil Nadu till 27 November.
“The Cyclone Nivar will provide rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days. Some parts of delta region and northern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu will experience extremely heavy rains while the remaining places will receive mild rains on 24 and 25 November,” said Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran.
For the next two days, the state will experience high tides up to two feet high and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till 25 November.
Chennai will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days. Since Monday evening, the city has been experiencing rains in Egmore, Vepery, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar and Saidapet. Chennai and surrounding areas will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.
Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash assured that all precautionary measures have been taken ‘well in advance of the monsoon.’ He requested people not to panic about the situation and reiterated that everything was under good control.
Several low-lying areas like Mambalam, Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, Velachery have already reported inundation and falling of trees. Corporation workers have been attending to calls on an immediate basis.
Pradeep John, a weather blogger, pointed out that there could be two different scenarios:
1. The landfall could be in Vedaranayam to Karaikkal on 24-25 November with wind speed of 70 km/hr. Tiruvarur, Nagai, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karaikkal will experience extreme rainfall, Trichy, Namakkal, Salem, Vilupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi, Vellore, Cuddalore, Pondy, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpet to experience very heavy rains.
2. If the landfall is in Karikkal to Chennai between 24-25 November with 120-140 km/hr wind speed, extreme rainfall in Cuddalore, Pondy, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Chengalpet and very heavy rainfall in Kallkuruchi, Nagai, Karaikkal, Permablur and Ariyalur is expected.
Many parts of Tamil Nadu, especially delta districts and northern coastal regions, are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days. Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall at 6 am on 25 November.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted that a depression formed over the southwest and southeast of Bay of Bengal has intensified, and will form into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday. The cyclonic storm will further intensify to become a severe cyclone moving towards the northwest.
On Wednesday, the cyclone is expected to make a landfall between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal and at that time wind speeds will reach 100-110 km at many places, and around 120 km at certain places.
