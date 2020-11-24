Cyclone Nivar: Sec 144 to Be Imposed in Puducherry from Tonight

Indian Coast Guard has prepared four OPVS (Sujay, Shaunak, Shaurya and Shaunak) deployed at sea for any disaster relief and to provide assistance to fishermen and merchant ships at sea.

Two helicopters are on standby for immediate launch post landfall for rescue and relief related work, three Dornier aircrafts on standby at Visakhapatnam for launch post landfall for surveillance, damage assessment and relief.

15 disaster relief teams are ready for assisting state and district administrations, continuous liaison is being maintained with Department of Fisheries for ensuring safety of all fishing boats and fishermen. Port authorities have been advised to ensure safety of ships at anchorage.