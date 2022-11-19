Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Life of Fact-Checkers: How They Deal With Fake News on the Internet

Life of Fact-Checkers: How They Deal With Fake News on the Internet

Listen till the end to find out what you can do to tackle your uncle's latest WhatsApp forward.
Prateek Lidhoo
Videos
Published:

In this video podcast, I talk to fact-checkers.

|

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this video podcast, I talk to fact-checkers.</p></div>

Every day, we come across articles, WhatsApp forwards, and news stories on the internet. But not all of them are true. Some are honest, undetected mistakes, but some of them are carefully crafted narratives aimed at propagating lies. But fear not, those who are working hard to keep fake news away from the internet are here!

In this special podcast, I talk to three fact-checkers about their job, the craziest stories they've come across, and what you can do to counter misinformation.

Also ReadPodcast | Lessons From a Scam: A Roundtable With Digital Fraud Victims
Also ReadPodcast: Making an All-Time India XI Fantasy Team for the T20 World Cup
Also ReadPodcast | ‘Ambitions Need Emissions’: COP27, Climate Finance, Modi & More
Also ReadGandhi, Ambedkar, Savarkar: Vinayak Chaturvedi on Critiquing the Mahatma in 2022
"In a viral video, a school from Ghaziabad was passed off as a Delhi government school converted into a madrasa."
Kritika Goel, Deputy Editor at WebQoof

We have Kritika Goel, Divya Chandra, and Siddharth Sarathe who join us in this light-hearted chat about information, fake news, and how they deal with it. Listen till the end to find out what you can do to tackle your uncle's latest WhatsApp forward. Aur haan, WebQoof na banein!

Also ReadPodcast: The Indian President Whose Questions Baffled Mahatma Gandhi | Siyasat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IF YOU COME ACROSS ANY SUSPICIOUS CLAIMS, FORWARD THEM TO OUR WEBQOOF TEAM TO GET THEM FACT-CHECKED RIGHT HERE: 9643651818.

Also ReadPodcast | EndaVishesham Album Review: I Want Rebel 7 to Get Uncomfortable

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT