Podcast: Making an All-Time India XI Fantasy Team for the T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup season is on. And we thought, how about we talk about a dream Twenty20 Indian squad of all-time and all-formats? In this episode of News and Views, we have a crazy panel of cricket enthusiasts, Rohit Khanna, Meghnad Bose, and Saundarya Talwar with our host Prateek Lidhoo.

We discuss the openers, middle order, bowlers, the captain, and the coach. We even went ahead and chose the remaining 4 players for a 15-man squad. Watch till the end to see the final list.