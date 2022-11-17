Podcast: The Indian President Whose Questions Baffled Mahatma Gandhi | Siyasat

Siyasat episode on K R Narayanan
Photo Credit: The Quint
In the first episode of our podcast series, Siyasat, I narrate the story of the first Dalit President of India - K R Narayanan. Did you know that he had to seek special permission from Nehru to get married to Ma Tint Tint, a woman he had met while serving as an IFS officer in Myanmar?
For more such interesting stories of his life, tune in to the full episode!
Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!
