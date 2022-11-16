Podcast | EndaVishesham Album Review: I Want Rebel 7 to Get Uncomfortable

In this episode of Do I LikeIt, Prateek reviews the album EndaVishesham by Rebel 7
Rebel 7 is a rapper, producer, and mix engineer based out of Delhi. EndaVishesham is his first studio album after being signed to Azadi Records.
Rebel 7 is a master of a style of music I call 'Dilli ka Masculine Music.' Does this album match up to his usual work? Tune in to listen to my review of EndaVishesham.
Album art of EndaVishesham. The cover was designed by Vyshakh.
