Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | EndaVishesham Album Review: I Want Rebel 7 to Get Uncomfortable

Podcast | EndaVishesham Album Review: I Want Rebel 7 to Get Uncomfortable

He is a master of his style, I just want him to get more vulnerable.
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Do I LikeIt, Prateek reviews the album EndaVishesham by Rebel 7

|

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Do I LikeIt, Prateek reviews the album EndaVishesham by Rebel 7</p></div>

Rebel 7 is a rapper, producer, and mix engineer based out of Delhi. EndaVishesham is his first studio album after being signed to Azadi Records. 

Rebel 7 is a master of a style of music I call 'Dilli ka Masculine Music.' Does this album match up to his usual work? Tune in to listen to my review of EndaVishesham.

Also ReadPodcast | MTV Hustle 2.0: Top 5 Songs From This Season
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Monica O My Darling?
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Soul Kadhi?

Album art of EndaVishesham. The cover was designed by Vyshakh.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also ReadPodcast | Yes, You Could Reverse Diabetes, But There's a Catch
Also ReadPodcast | Don't Let Bitterness of Reality Take Away Life's 'Shireen-ness'
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT