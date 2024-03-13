IPL 2024: 'Feels Like I’m Making My Debut Again,' Says Rishabh Pant On Comeback

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m going to make my debut again,” said star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, upon being declared fit by the BCCI for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 26-year-old, who underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process following a life-threatening road accident, will be making a return to professional cricket after 14 months. “To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle,” an emotional Pant said. “I’m grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength.”