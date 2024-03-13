IPL 2024: 'Feels Like I’m Making My Debut Again,' Says Rishabh Pant On Comeback

Rishabh Pant can make a potential comeback to competitive cricket by taking part in IPL 2024.
Image: BCCI
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m going to make my debut again,” said star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, upon being declared fit by the BCCI for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 26-year-old, who underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process following a life-threatening road accident, will be making a return to professional cricket after 14 months. “To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle,” an emotional Pant said. “I’m grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength.”
Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Capitals Chairman & Co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We’re delighted to welcome Rishabh back to the Delhi Capitals family. The kind of grit and resilience he has displayed in overcoming challenges is inspirational to say the least. We’re humbled to have been a part of his journey to recovery, which has been exceptional. Rishabh’s return is one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent times, and I can’t wait to see him compete again.”
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday, 23 Match 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)