IPL 2024: 'Coming Back To Where It All Began,' Hardik Pandya On Returning To MI

After a couple of seasons for Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has returned to Mumbai Indians with which he started her career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said it feels like "coming back to where it all began".

Pandya, who started his career with Mumbai Indians and won a couple of IPL titles with them, joined Gujarat Titans before the start of the 2022 season, leading them to the title, and the final in the 2023 season. Ahead of the 2024 season, Hardik was traded to Mumbai Indians and was announced as their captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma.