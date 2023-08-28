India Unsolved Ep 2: Why King Bimbisara's Hidden Treasures Were Never Found

Bimbisara was a very rich king of the Magadha Empire (present day Bihar) in 540 BC. But after adopting Buddhism, he gradually abandoned all worldly desires and began donating his wealth.

His son Ajatashatru didn't quite get this other worldliness. He wanted to stop Bimbisara from giving away his treasures and possess the riches. But legend has it that before he could get to his father's gold, they were safely hidden away – and have not been found till date.

The British rulers even fired a cannon ball at a secret chamber, hoping to recover the riches...