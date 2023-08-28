Neeraj Chopra has given the country an opportunity to bask in pride and glory yet again as he brought home India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, 27 August. His second throw of 88.17m in the javelin final was enough for him to finish on top of the podium in Budapest.

Neeraj’s first throw was fouled but he took a giant stride and recorded 88.17m in his second attempt. He couldn’t increase the figure for better as he recorded 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m in his remaining attempts. However, no other athlete could come close to Neeraj’s mark, ensuring the Indian his first gold, and second medal, at the World Championships.