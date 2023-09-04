India Unsolved Ep 3: Why Did the Indus Valley Civilisation Disappear Forever

Theories behind disappearance of the rich Indus Valley Civilisation
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Over 5000 years ago, Harappans thrived in the Indus river valley – present Pakistan, East Afghanistan, and Northwest India. They had sophisticated cities, hi-tech roads, water supply, drainage, swimming pools, and an advanced culture.
All of a sudden, they abandoned their cities and disappeared forever. No one knows why or where. All we have are nearly 500 sites of ruins, first discovered in 1911. And now, even those ruins are under threat...
Ruins of a sophisticated city.
Ruins of an advanced drainage system.
Ruins of a granary.
Ruins of a well-planed road.
Ruins of the Great Bath (swimming pool).
Long-distance trade was said to be the key for the Indus Valley habitants. Archaeologists unearthed remains of a dockyard like small boats and carts in Lothal, suggesting trade thrived.
A toy ship unearthed by archeologists.
Ruins of a dockyard at Lothal.
Some historians believe this is why the cities collapsed. And the civilisation could not prosper again.
Studies say that there was no evidence of monarchy. And people were, in all likelihood, governed by an elected body. Further, excavators found no sign of warfare or weapons.
Ruins of a Harappan city.
Ruins of a Harappan house.
Ruins of a possible Harappan place of worship.
But there's no concrete evidence of any war or mass murder either. Some archaeologists are convinced natural disasters played a key role in its disappearance. Invaders reportedly came in much later.
Studies majorly hint at a three-prong climate catastrophe:
Change in weather patterns led to weakening monsoons, droughts, deforestation.
A possible tectonic shift caused the Indus river to flood and change direction, impacting cities on its banks.
The Ghagger Hakra river dried up, adding to the disaster.
Agriculture collapsed, economy broke down, people starved and were forced to migrate. But they left no trace... In all likelihood, they relocated in smaller groups.
The Pashupati seal.
Statue of The Priest.
Statue of the Dancing Doll.
