A local journalist from Bihar's Araria was shot dead at his house by unidentified gunmen, the police said on Friday, 18 August.
Who was the victim? The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Vimal Kumar Yadav, who was a journalist working for the Dainik Jagran newspaper.
The incident: According to the police, the gunmen knocked at Yadav's door at around 5:30 AM on Friday morning and shot him when he opened it.
Upon hearing gunfire, Yadav's wife ran outside to see what had happened and found her husband lying in a pool of blood.
"In the morning someone was knocking at the door of the house and taking his (Yadav's) name. We both got up and he went to open the door of the house. As soon as he opened the main gate there was a sound of gunfire," Pooja Devi, the wife of the deceased journalist, said.
Suspected motive: Two years ago, the victim's brother Kumar Shashibhushan – a sarpanch – had been shot and killed in a similar manner.
Yadav was the main witness in the case, and it is suspected that this might have been the reason behind the murder.
According to Yadav's family, some miscreants had earlier tried to prevent him from testifying in the case of his brother's murder. However, despite allegedly receiving threats, he still testified in the case.
Yadav's family also said that he had applied for a gun license fearing threats against his life. However, he was unable to obtain it despite repeated efforts.
Police begin probe: Meanwhile, the police said that the body of the deceased person has been sent for postmortem and that they have started an investigation into the killing.
"Dainik Jagran journalist Vimal was shot dead by four people in Raniganj Bazar area at around 5:30 AM today. FSL team is on the spot, the body of the deceased has been recovered and taken for postmortem. Efforts are on to nab the accused," Araria Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said.
Bihar CM expresses sorrow: Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over the killing, calling the incident "dukhad" (sad).
"How can a journalist be killed like this," Kumar said while speaking to the press in Patna, adding that he had ordered a thorough investigation into the case.
Yadav has left behind his wife, a 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.