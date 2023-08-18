A local journalist from Bihar's Araria was shot dead at his house by unidentified gunmen, the police said on Friday, 18 August.

Who was the victim? The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Vimal Kumar Yadav, who was a journalist working for the Dainik Jagran newspaper.

The incident: According to the police, the gunmen knocked at Yadav's door at around 5:30 AM on Friday morning and shot him when he opened it.

Upon hearing gunfire, Yadav's wife ran outside to see what had happened and found her husband lying in a pool of blood.