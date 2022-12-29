‘Ghalib in New Delhi’: A Modern Take on the Iconic 'Shair'

‘Ghalib in New Delhi’ is a play that sheds light on Ghalib’s experience in Delhi, over a century after his death.
It is but impossible to imagine poetry without thinking of Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib. Mirza Ghalib, also called the ‘magician of poetry’, is an integral part of Urdu and Persian literature.
Through this poem, the writer, director, and actor, Dr M Sayeed Alam, has tried to depict how Ghalib’s poetry would have been, had he been alive in today’s world.
Ghalib and his couplets are loved, even though quite often, people don’t understand them.
It is not an easy task to understand the meaning of his couplets. In spite of that, he is loved by readers of poetry. His poetry is accessible even though the language in inaccessible and complicated.
The reason behind this is the sound of the words used in his poetry. His exceptional use of phonetics is what leaves people mesmerised. There is a musicality to his poetry.
Contrary to the other poets of his era, Ghalib was ahead of his time. He invited modernisation. Instead of rejecting change, he was impressed by it, Dr M Sayeed Alam said.
