‘Ghalib in New Delhi’: A Modern Take on the Iconic 'Shair'

It is not an easy task to understand the meaning of his couplets. In spite of that, he is loved by readers of poetry. His poetry is accessible even though the language in inaccessible and complicated.

The reason behind this is the sound of the words used in his poetry. His exceptional use of phonetics is what leaves people mesmerised. There is a musicality to his poetry.

Contrary to the other poets of his era, Ghalib was ahead of his time. He invited modernisation. Instead of rejecting change, he was impressed by it, Dr M Sayeed Alam said.