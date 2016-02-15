Verses That Will Make You Fall in Love With Mirza Ghalib

Mirza Ghalib was born Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan on 27 December 1796 to a Turkish aristocratic family in Agra. He’s considered the most influential Urdu poet in modern India. He was the court poet of Bahadur Shah Zafar II and was responsible for creating a new form of lyrical Urdu poetry.

Ghalib passed away on 15 February 1869 in Delhi at the age of 73. Here’s remembering some of his ageless work.