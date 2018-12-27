Ghalib is Timeless: Author Pavan Varma

Every year on 27 December, social media timelines get morphed into a diwan (collection of work) of a poet, about whom it is said that had he written in English, he would have been the greatest of all poets. Nonetheless, he is already one of those in Urdu.

On his 221st birth anniversary, we are talking about legendary poet Mirza Ghalib. And on this very day, former MP and author of ‘Ghalib: The Man, The Times’, Pavan Varma remembers Ghalib with an exceedingly emotional note.