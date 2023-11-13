Can Immunity Boosters Help Protect Against Air Pollution? Here’s What to Know

On Diwali night, there I was, desperately scanning various e-commerce sites for air purifiers while I coughed and wheezed, thanks to the 'very poor' air quality in my city.

As I scrolled, the algorithm threw up an ad for something it, perhaps, thought I could really use based on my search words 'air pollution protection' – a lung detox tonic that promised to clear my lungs of all the ‘tar’ caused by breathing in polluted air.

Now, doesn't that sound like a godsend to all our air pollution woes?

Imagine if an elixir allowed you to clean out your lungs and rid you of all toxins.