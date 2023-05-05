In Photos: Amid Unseasonal Rains, How to Strengthen Your Immune System?

A strong immune system doesn't guarantee complete immunity from infections, but it can help reduce the risk and severity of infections.
A strong immune system helps us maintain our health, and there are several ways to boost the immune system, from making dietary changes to practicing stress-reducing techniques.
A balanced diet with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats provides essential nutrients to the body to support the immune system.
Drinking plenty of water and fluids helps to flush out toxins from the body and keep the immune system working effectively.
Getting enough sleep is crucial for the immune system to function properly. It is recommended to have 7-9 hours of sleep every night.
Regular exercise can help boost the immune system by improving circulation, reducing stress, and promoting better sleep.
Chronic stress can suppress the immune system, making it more vulnerable to infections. Practicing stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help improve the immune system.
Smoking and excessive alcohol intake can weaken the immune system and make it harder for the body to fight infections.
Supplements, such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and probiotics, can help support the immune system. However, it's important to talk to your healthcare provider before taking any supplements to ensure they are safe and effective for you.
Vaccines are an effective way to prevent infectious diseases and can help strengthen the immune system.
Having a strong immune system is essential to maintain good health and protect our bodies from illnesses and infections. This takes a hit when there is an unexpected change in weather like unseasonal rains across some parts of India.
FIT spoke to Dr Pareen Dabholkar, a Mumbai-based doctor, to some explore tips and precautions for strengthening the immune system and keeping it healthy.
