Video | Air Pollution Is Raising The Risk of Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers: Expert

If things continue like this, "there may be almost an epidemic of lung cancer," says Dr Arvind Kumar Chairman, Institute of Chest Onco-Surgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta Robotic Institute Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

When the winter months roll in, like clockwork, pollution season descends upon the country, particularly in and around Delhi.

We often hear talks of AQI, PM2.5, smog and how air pollution is bad for our health. But do we have any real-world data to show just how it impacts our body?

Speaking to FIT, Dr Arvind Kumar breaks down a recent study conducted by his team analysing the data of 300 of his patients with lung cancer.