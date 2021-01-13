WhatsApp Privacy: Steps to Delete Your Account and Export Chats 

The recent introduction of WhatsApp’s new privacy policy and terms and conditions has created an uproar across social media, with many users stating that they are planning to leave the platform and switch over to Signal or Telegram due to privacy concerns.

In its new privacy policy, WhatsApp provided information on the data it collects from users, which includes account information, address book information, status information, transactions and payments data, customer support communications and messages in some circumstances. WhatsApp has listed all the data it collects from users and also what data it shares with its parent company, Facebook.