Uninstall WhatsApp and You Will Lose These Features

Keeping the controversial privacy policy update aside, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger apps in the world. However, WhatsApp is now being criticised for its new privacy policy updates, forcing its users to look for better alternatives.
The list of top two alternatives includes Signal and Telegram, and they are currently experiencing a surge in the number of downloads.
If you are planning to uninstall Whatsapp, here are some of the top features you will no longer have access to:
Which app is more secure, Telegram or Signal?
Telegram and Signal both offer end to end Encryption (E2E), which means your chats cannot be read or hacked by anyone. However, in the case of Telegram, E2E is not a default option and one has to enable it, whereas Signal takes an extra step of precaution by encrypting your metadata as well. So by far, Signal is more secure than Telegram.
How is your data being collected?
Signal collects close to nothing except your phone number. Telegram only collects your contact information from your phone.
What is the maximum size limit of files that you can send?
Signal allows sending files under the limit of 100 MB whereas Telegram allows you to send and receive files under 1.5 GB.
How many people can you forward messages to?
In Telegram, you can share a forward to 100 recipients at once, whereas Signal only allows you to share forwards one at a time.
How can you recover your messages?
Backups work differently in both Signal and Telegram. Signal stores backup in the mobile device itself, whereas Telegram stores it in its cloud platform. If the phone is lost or changed, recovering data is easier for Telegram users in comparison with Signal users.
Can your calls be recorded?
None of your calls are recorded by Signal or Telegram, as all of your calls are encrypted.
Can you use virtual numbers for both Telegram and Signal?
Yes, any virtual number can be used for the creation of IDs on the Telegram and Signal application
Can you move WhatsApp group chats to Signal and Telegram?
The signal app allows you to transfer WhatsApp group chats in five simple steps:
- Create a group on signal
- Tap into group settings and click on ‘group link’
- Turn on the group link option and click on share
- Share in your former messenger of choice
Meanwhile, Telegram does not offer this option.
Which app provides better file storage service, Telegram or Signal?
Telegram offers unlimited cloud storage. Even if you do not have much free space in the phone storage you can download files that are accessible through your cloud storage, whereas Signal stores all your data in your phone storage.
