What Data Will WhatsApp Get under Its New Terms, Privacy Policy?

WhatsApp on Tuesday, 5 January, updated its Terms of Services and its Privacy Policy and started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change. The new terms and privacy policy will come into effect on 8 February 2021.
“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” the company said in the notification that is being sent to both Android and iOS users. The notification also mentions key updates, such as how the company processes user data, how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how the company will partner with Facebook, its parent company, to offer integrations across the Facebook company products.
Here is a breakdown of what the new WhatsApp privacy policy states, the data it collects and how it interacts with other Facebook-owned companies:
One of the many changes that the company provided information on is the data it collects from users, which includes account information, address book information, status information, transactions and payments data, customer support communications and messages in some circumstances.
If you use Facebook owned payment services or any Facebook owned service meant for financial transactions, the company does collect additional data, which includes information about your payment account and transaction information.
The following scenarios describe circumstances where WhatsApp will store your messages:
There are also ‘automatically collected information’, which includes usage and log information, device and connection data, locations and cookies.
Apart from WhatsApp, Facebook also owns Instagram, Facebook Payments, Onava, Oculus, and CrowdTangle among others. Here is the complete list of Facebook owned companies.
According to the new terms and conditions and privacy policy shared by WhatsApp, it will be able to share and receive a certain category of information with other Facebook companies, they include:
It may also share and receive the automatically collected date and messages, that have been mentioned in the scenarios listed above.
