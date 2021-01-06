What Data Will WhatsApp Get under Its New Terms, Privacy Policy?

“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” the company said in the notification that is being sent to both Android and iOS users. The notification also mentions key updates, such as how the company processes user data, how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how the company will partner with Facebook, its parent company, to offer integrations across the Facebook company products.

Here is a breakdown of what the new WhatsApp privacy policy states, the data it collects and how it interacts with other Facebook-owned companies: