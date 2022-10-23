WhatsApp Diwali Stickers: How To Download New Diwali Stickers on the App

Know how to download Diwali stickers on WhatsApp
(Image: iStock)
The celebrations of Diwali have officially begun today. Dhanteras will be celebrated from today evening, 22 October 2022 till tomorrow, and a few people will be going out for Dhanteras shopping today, while others will celebrate the festival tomorrow. People send gifts, cards, sweets, chocolates, and flowers to friends and relatives on this day. But the ones who cannot send gifts to people can express their love with WhatsApp stickers.
Yes, WhatsApp has once again introduced stickers for the festive season. You can now send wishes and greetings to your loved ones on Diwali with these stickers that can be downloaded on WhatsApp itself. Don't worry, we have listed down the steps to download the stickers.
Open the WhatsApp messaging application on your phone.
Then open the chat window of a friend or relative you want to send wishes to.
Look for a "happy emoticon" in the bottom left corner of the screen and tap on it.
A small window of emoticons will open on the screen and you can click on the sticker at the bottom of the screen
When you click on the icon, tap on the "+" sign.
You will get to choose your sticker from a series of stickers under the "Happy Diwali" section.
You can download the stickers by clicking on the arrow sign
After you successfully download the stickers, they will appear in the 'My Stickers' option.
You have the stickers ready to share with your loved ones.
You just have to open your chat window and start sending these Diwali stickers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)